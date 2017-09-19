Flood evacuation centre opened in Alor Gajah

MELAKA, Sept 19 — A relief centre has been opened in Alor Gajah to accommodate evacuees from Kampung Tanjung Rimau Luar following heavy rain last night.

Alor Gajah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat spokesman, Captain Mohammad Fairul Asikin Kadir said the evacuation centre was opened at 11pm at the Tanjung Rimau Luar Community Hall.

“So far, 19 people from four families are at the centre,” he said when contacted by reporters today.

He said Kampung Tanjung Rimau Luar was flooded due to overflowing of the water from Sungai Gadek. — Bernama