Flood condition in Johor improves

JOHOR BARU, Jan 30 — The flood situation in Johor is improving with 1,820 people at evacuation centres as at 8am today, from 1,880 people last night.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the evacuees, from 510 families, were at 28 evacuation centres in Segamat, Tangkak and Muar.

Currently, there are still 1,141 victims (307 families) at 20 evacuation centres in Segamat, followed by 269 people (83 families) at four centres in Tangkak.

In Muar, four evacuation centres are still opened to accommodate 410 victims (120 families), he said in a statement here today.

Ayub said several road stretches were still closed, including Jalan Pogoh-Tekam, Section 5.2-5.9 Jalan Kuala Paya-Balai Badang, Tumang Batu Anam-Kawasan Ladang, Jalan Lubuk Lanjut and jalan Tangga Batu-Tahang Rimau in Segamat.

In Muar, the road that are still closed to traffic are Kilometre 61 Jalan Muar-Labis and Jalan Pagoh Tekam, while in Pontian, Jambatan Jalan Kampung Sungai Pinggan is still closed. — Bernama