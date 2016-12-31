Flood affects 250 victims in Hulu Terengganu

File photo ofFire and Rescue Department personnel steering a family affected by the floods in Kampung Bukit Tadok, to a nearby shelter in Hulu Terengganu, December 20, 2014. ― Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 31 — The number of flood victims in Terengganu has increased to 250 people, involving 63 families, from 212 people (54 families) earlier today.

Lt. Col (PA) Che Adam A Rahman of the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said two new relief centres were opened to accommodate the additional flood victims.

One of them is Surau Kampung Hulu Lerek, which now accommodates 16 people from four families, and the other at Surau Kampung Chenerong Leban, Durian Kassim (seven victims from three families), he said.

Che Adam, who is also State Civil Defence Force director, said the remaining victims were at the three relief centres opened earlier today.

They are at Surau Kampung Bukit Ara, which housed 170 victims from 35 families; Balairaya Kampung Bukit Kolam (25 people from eight families) and Dewan Sri Puteh in Kampung Tok Lawit (32 people from 13 families). — Bernama