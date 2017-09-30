Flash floods in Sabah as Kota Belud rivers overflow

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 30 — The water level at two major rivers in Kota Belud had exceeded the warning level and overflowed due to heavy downpour since 3.30pm yesterday, causing flash flood in 13 villages.

According to Sabah Malaysia Civil Defence Force’s (APM) statement tonight, the water level in Sungai Tempasuk had risen to danger level of 5.42 metres, while the water level in Sungai Abai was recorded at 5.45 metres.

Among the affected villages were Kampung Siasai Tamu, Kampung Bobot, Kampung Ejuk, Kampung Kota Belud, Kampung Menunggui, Kampung Linau and Gunding, Kampung Sembirai, Kampung Lingkodon, Kampung Tanjung Pasir, Kampung Wakap, Kampung Labuan and Kampung Taun Gusi Keranjangan.

Three roads affected by the flash flood and currently inaccessible by vehicles were Jalan Kampung Bobot, Jalan Siasai Tamu and Jalan Kampung Menunggui. — Bernama