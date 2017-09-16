Flash floods in Kedah under control, two relief centres closed

Several roads on the tourist resort island of Langkawi in Kedah to be under water measuring 0.3 to 0.5 metres. ― Picture via Facebook/ Laporan Kemalangan, Bencana & Khidmat Masyarakat Di LangkawiALOR SETAR, Sept 16 ― The flash floods that hit Kedah the past two days is now under control with two relief centres closed today and only one still open.

In Kuala Muda, the two relief centres opened yesterday at Surau Kampung Tengah and Dewan Kampung Tengah, accommodating 214 victims from 49 families, were closed at 8am today with all the victims allowed to return home.

Meanwhile, in Bandar Baharu, another new relief centre was opened at 7am today at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kechil Ulu to house 106 victims from 26 families.

In Baling, 38 houses in seven villages were affected comprising 109 residents, when Sungai Ketil and Sungai Kemangi overflooded following two hours of heavy rain from 8pm yesterday.

In Langkawi, the number of flood victims increased to 173 people by 11am this morning, when nine more were registered at the Dewan Kampung Raja relief centre here.

Based on information from the disaster management operations room at Langkawi district, the flood victims were residents of 13 villages in Kedawang and Padang Matsirat sub-districts.

In the meantime, in Kangar, Perlis, the Civil Defence Force has asked residents to adhere to evacuation orders to prevent any untoward incidents from occurring following the torrential rains that hit the state since yesterday causing flash floods.

Its spokesman said yesterday's heavy rain had caused the flood waters to rise up to 0.5 metres, affecting 25 houses in Kampung Tebing Tinggi, Bintong here. ― Bernama