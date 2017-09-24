Flash floods in Kedah leave almost 3,000 homeless

The number of people evacuated due to flash floods in Kedah continues to 2,873 today from 2,280 people last night. — Picture via FacebookALOR SETAR, Sept 24 — The number of people evacuated due to flash floods in Kedah continues to 2,873 today from 2,280 people last night.

A statement issued by the Kedah Disaster Management Department Secretariat attributed the increase in evacuees to flooding, as a result of poor drainage, in the remote areas in the districts of Pokok Sena, Kuala Muda, Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu and Pendang.

The evacuees were being accommodated at 21 flood relief centres, with 14 of them in the Kota Setar and Kubang Pasu.

The relief centres are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Titi Gajah, Alor Setar,( 228 people), Seberang Perak Social Welfare Department (13), Dewan Wawasan Kampung Kelompang (30), Surau Assyakirin, Kepala Batas (75), SK Alor Mengkudu (101), SK Bukit Pinang (25), Dewan Taman Sri Bagan (94) and SK Seri Gunung (92).

In the Kubang Pasu district, the evacuees are accommodated at SK kodiang Lama (49), Dewan Kampung Lahar (112), Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Mahawangsa (496), Dewan Tokong Cina (145), Dewan Kubur Siam (303) andb Dewan Lubuk Batu (105).

The evacuees in Pokok Sena are at SK Bukit Hijau (400), Madrasah Maahd Tarbiyah (113), Dewan Kampung Permatang Limau (35) , Surau Kampung Menerong (18) and Dewan Lubuk Keriang (66), and in Kuala Muda, the victims are at Dewan Kampung Sungai Pial (113), while in Pendang, 260 victims are being sheltered at Dewan Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah. — Bernama