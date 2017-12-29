Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Flash floods hit three villages in Bentong

Friday December 29, 2017
11:29 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Anwar cannot be Pakatan Harapan’s main agenda, PPBM saysAnwar cannot be Pakatan Harapan’s main agenda, PPBM says

‘Room for more’ as Ronaldo win yet another Globe award‘Room for more’ as Ronaldo win yet another Globe award

The Edit: Five big wins for the LGBT community in 2017The Edit: Five big wins for the LGBT community in 2017

Fire in India’s financial capital of Mumbai kills at least 12Fire in India’s financial capital of Mumbai kills at least 12

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUANTAN, Dec 29 — Eleven houses in three villages in Pelangai, Bentong, were flooded to a depth of 0.5 metres following torrential rain overnight.

Bentong Civil Defence Force officer Lt (PA) Mohd Zulkhairi Adek Awang said the affected villages were Kampung Tengah Manchis, Kampung Semerting and Kampung Hayat.

“Three families from Kampung Semerting and Kampung Hayat were relocated at 3 am after their houses were struck  by the floodwaters. However, they were allowed to return to their homes at 9.30 am,” he told Bernama here today.

A bridge in Kampung Hayat collapsed due to the strong current of Sungai Semerting.

Although the water level had dropped, Mohd Zulkhairi advised the residents to be prepared for evacuation if need be, and to keep their belongings in a safe place. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline