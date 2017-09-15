Flash floods hit Penang, rivers at dangerous level

Vehicles stuck in the flood at Jalan Air Itam in George Town September 15, 2017. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Sept 15 ― A heavy downpour from last night caused flash floods at low-lying areas in Penang, particularly those near Sungai Pinang and Sungai Air Itam, from 4am today.

According to a report by the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), the water levels for both rivers, Sungai Pinang and Sungai Air Itam, were the highest recorded, recording 3.2m and 7.3m respectively as at 9am.

The rainfall recorded was 198mm at the Sungai Pinang station and 120.5mm at the Air Itam station.

Areas flooded were Kampung Masjid, Kampung Makam, Jalan P. Ramlee, Kampung Mutiara, Jalan Langkawi, Jalan Kebun Bunga, Jalan Masjid Negeri, Kampung Masjid Hashim Yahya, Astaka Stadium, Taman Lumba Kuda, Jalan Tun Sardon, Sungai Relau, Halaman Bukit Gambir, Sungai Dua, Lebuhraya Thean Teik, Sungai Gelugor, Jalan Kampung Jawa, Jalan Ismail Hj Mat, Lembah Ria, Lorong Tampin, Kajang Road and Titi Melayu Air Itam.

Most of these areas were flooded between 0.1m and 0.6m, causing massive traffic gridlock at these roads and those leading to it.

Cars could be seen stalled and submerged in flood waters along some of these roads, particularly those nearer to the rivers.

