Flash floods hit Beserah, Kuantan

KUANTAN, Jan 21 ― Sixteen people in Beserah here were moved to a temporary evacuation centre today after their houses were hit by flash floods following heavy rain since morning.

Kampung Sungai Karang Pantai Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) chairman Nazeri Abdullah said the victims, from five families in the village, were moved to Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Karang at 1.45pm.

“The families were evacuated to ensure their safety when water rose to 0.7 metre at 12.30pm,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Nazeri said said the flood waters receded at 4 pm but the victims were still at the evacuation centre as their homes could not be occupied yet due to the mud carried by the flood into the houses.

Meanwhile, in Penang, eight families in Kampung Sethu, Simpang Empat, Nibong Tebal were moved out after floods inundated their houses after it rained for several hours last night.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department public relation officer Mohd Azman Hussin said a team of firemen and a fire engine from Sungai Bakap arrived at the scene at 11.24pm after the department received a call on the flood eight minutes earlier. ― Bernama