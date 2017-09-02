Flash flood causes chaos at Jalan Kuching (VIDEO)

A screen capture of the video showing several vehicles stranded along Jalan Kuching due to the flash flood. — Screen capture via FacebookKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Jalan Kuching here was affected by flash flood following heavy rain that lasted for an hour since 5pm.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Operations Centre chief Zamani Ismail said the flash flood was due to the overflow of the nearby Sungai Batu.

“However the rescue squad that arrived at the scene found the flood waters had receded at 6.45 pm,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Zamani said apart from Jalan Kuching, no major floods were reported in other locations so far.

This afternoon, a video of a 38-second duration that went viral showed several vehicles stranded along Jalan Kuching due to the flash flood. — Bernama