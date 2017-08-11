Flags hoisted in Lahad Datu market to counter town’s negative image

LAHAD DATU, Aug 11 — Since early this month, market traders here have enlivened the mood to celebrate the coming Independence Day by hoisting the Jalur Gemilang and the state flags at the market buildings.

Assistant market administrator of the Lahad Datu District Council Rusli Tahir said the move was also meant to counter the negative image of the town which is often associated with terrorist attacks.

“Under the current government, the country, specifically Sabah and Lahad Datu, is safe.

“By putting up the flags at the market, we want to send a positive image that our country is independent and Lahad Datu is safe from terrorism,” he told Bernama.

He added that the market was the best place to instil a positive mood and the spirit of patriotism among the people as it was a centre of activity.

Meanwhile, retail trader Ismawati Abdul Salleh, 25, said this was the first time the traders were putting up flags at the market.

In the case of trader Nurhadi Nurdin, 48, the flags improved the mood in the market, making it seemed more cheery and spirited.

“They would not only cheer up the visitors but also instil a love for the nation,” she said. — Bernama