Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Flags hoisted in Lahad Datu market to counter town’s negative image

Friday August 11, 2017
12:24 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Here’s how you can use your vacation to up your fitness gameThe Edit: Here’s how you can use your vacation to up your fitness game

The Edit: Nick Jonas set to join Tom Holland in ‘Chaos Walking’The Edit: Nick Jonas set to join Tom Holland in ‘Chaos Walking’

The Edit: Mazda CX-5 vs Toyota HarrierThe Edit: Mazda CX-5 vs Toyota Harrier

Former PM Abhisit fears discord in Thailand after next electionFormer PM Abhisit fears discord in Thailand after next election

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LAHAD DATU, Aug 11  — Since early this month, market traders here have enlivened the mood to celebrate the coming Independence Day by hoisting the Jalur Gemilang and the state flags at the market buildings.

Assistant market administrator of the Lahad Datu District Council Rusli Tahir said the move was also meant to counter the negative image of the town which is often associated with terrorist attacks. 

“Under the current government, the country, specifically Sabah and Lahad Datu, is safe.

“By putting up the flags at the market, we want to send a positive image that our country is independent and Lahad Datu is safe from terrorism,” he told Bernama.

He added that the market was the best place to instil a positive mood and the spirit of patriotism among the people as it was a centre of activity.

Meanwhile, retail trader Ismawati Abdul Salleh, 25, said this was the first time the traders were putting up flags at the market.

In the case of trader Nurhadi Nurdin, 48,  the flags improved the mood in the market, making it seemed more cheery and spirited.

“They would not only cheer up the visitors but also instil a love for the nation,” she said. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline