Flag gaffe shows Malaysians and Indonesians are strangers, says Jakarta Post

A copy of the SEA Games Opening Ceremony guidebook shows a misprinted Indonesian flag, in Kuala Lumpur, August 20, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The Jakarta Post lamented that the misprint of an upside-down Indonesian flag in a SEA Games booklet signalled that Malaysians and Indonesians were strangers to each other.

An editorial by the Indonesian paper said this would risk the building of Asean as a single community.

“As the clamour over the flag incident has suggested, relations between the two nations of the same Malay race have remained as fragile as ever.

“Continuous efforts to build common understanding particularly among the peoples are therefore imperative,” said The Jakarta Post in an editorial yesterday titled “Strangers of the same race”.

The paper noted that the printing error had triggered nationwide anger in Indonesia, but stressed that there was no reason to make a fuss about it given the Asean spirit binding both countries and other neighbouring nations for the last 50 years.

“Now that Malaysia has confessed the mistake and offered an olive branch, Indonesia should shift its focus back to the competition.

“Indonesia is trailing behind host country Malaysia and other rivals in the medals race, and failure to move on will only cost its bid to reclaim its supremacy in the SEA Games,” said The Jakarta Post.

International newswire AFP reported Monday that Indonesian hackers had claimed responsibility for attacking more than 30 Malaysian websites after the Indonesian flag appeared upside-down in the souvenir booklet of the ongoing SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Some 50 Indonesians reportedly protested Monday in front of the Malaysian embassy in Jakarta.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin met Sunday with his Indonesian counterpart, Imam Nahrawi, and told the press the issue had been resolved.