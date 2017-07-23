Five winning attributes of an Umno leader, according to Khairy

TAIPING, July 23 — Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin underlined five attributes that an Umno leader should have to earn the people's support and win in the 14th general election.

He cited integrity, trustworthiness, efficiency, caring personality and discerning of the people’s needs.

“This is important because the people are the ones who would determine the outcome of an election,” he said when opening the Taiping Umno Delegates Conference at Dewan Sekolah Sains Raja Tun Azlan Shah here yesterday.

Khairi, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, said Umno was a party that looked after the Malays, yet had not neglected other races to enable all the people to enjoy the country’s progress.

Later in a press conference, he said Umno’s machinery was becoming more solid at every level in readiness for GE14.

On Pakatan Harapan, he said the alliance would have a problem in deciding who would become the prime minister if they won the general election as the issue would be determined by the party that won the most seats.

“Pakatan Harapan announced Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as de facto leader, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as chairman and Datin Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as president, but the party that would likely have the most seats is DAP.

“DAP will influence the appointment of the prime minister. This happened in Perak for 11 months while the opposition was the state government,” he said.

On the medal target for the Malaysian contingent in the SEA Games 2017, Khairy said he would announce it on a suitable date and place. — Bernama