Five villages in Baling hit by flash flood

BALING, Aug 13 — More than 1,000 residents from 51 houses involving five villages were affected by flash flood for the second time within three days in the district.

Baling District Social Welfare officer, Shamsul Izrin Isahak said heavy rain since yesterday evening caused rising water level in several rivers in the affected area.

“However as of 6.30 am today, the situation has improved and the residents who temporarily moved to higher grounds, have returned home and cleaned their houses on a gotong royong basis.

“ No flood relief centre was officially open while the affected residents have received preliminary assistance from the various parties, including the Baling Member of Parliament Office, firemen, police and APM,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Among the affected villages are Kampung Sri Keteng, Kampung Batu 60, Kampung Bukit Sebelah, Kampung Baru and Kampung Lalang. — Bernama