Five schools in Sarawak closed today due to floods

MIRI, Aug 16 ― Five schools in Sarawak were closed today due to floods.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the Sarawak Education Department named the schools as Sekolah Kebangsan (SK) Long Lenei, Sk Kuala Kebulu, SK Bukit Balai, SK Hang Kwang and SK Nanga Assan.

It also said in a statement that 18 other schools, with a total enrollment of 1,772, were also affected by the floods but remained open today.

SK Kuala Kebulu and SK Bukit Balai had also been closed yesterday. SK Kuala Sigu reopened today after being closed yesterday.

The secretariat said SK Sungai Genaan, SK Kuala Sigu, SK Bukit Mawang, SK Kuala Binyo, SK Long Bemang, Sk Kuala Bok, SK Long Panai, SK Nanga Balingiau, SK Ulu Bawan, SK Ukong, SK Sungai Seputi, SK Merapok, SK Temenggong Koh, SK Lepong Balleh, SK Nanga Sempili, SK Nanga Kain, SK Nanga Beguang and SK Temalat were affected by the floods but were open today. ― Bernama

