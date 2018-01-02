Five rivers in three states at danger level, authorities say

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The water levels of major rivers in four states namely Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan and Johor are at the danger level as at 4 pm today, according to the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

According to a statement issued by Nadma, the rivers recording danger levels were the Sg Dungun in Kuala Jengai, Terengganu as well as Sg Tembeling in Kuala Tahan, Sg Lepar and Sg Belat in Kuantan, Pahang.

Meanwhile in Johor, only Sg Lenik in Segamat recorded the danger level reading, while Sg Dungun at Kg Raja and Sg Tebak at Jam Tebak in Terengganu and Sg Kuantan at Pasir Kemudi and Sg Pahang and Sungai Yap in Pahang were at the alert level, the statement said.

“Other rivers such as in Terengganu namely Sg Dungun at the Jerangau Bridge, Sg Berang in Kg Menerong, Sg Kemaman at the Air Putih Bridge and Sg Nerus at Kg Langkap were at the alert level,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, several rivers in Kelantan namely Sg Galas in Dabong and Limau Kasturi, Sg Kelantan in Kuala Krai and Tanah Merah, Sg Lebir in Tualang were also at the alert level.

“Sg Golok in Rantau Panjang and Sg Lebir in Kuala Koh were placed on alert level,” it said.

The danger level is when the river water begins to spill over the banks and can lead to flooding while the alert level is when the water level approaches the flood level.

For the alert level, the water level in the river rises above the normal level. — Bernama