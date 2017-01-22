Five people detained over condo assault

PETALING JAYA, Jan 22 — Five individuals, including a woman, have been detained in connection with an assault on a lorry driver by a group of men at a condominium car park in Bukit Antarabangsa here last Saturday.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Fuad Abdul Latiff said the five suspects, in their 20s and 30s, were detained in operations in Negri Sembilan and in Kepong and Kajang, Selangor, last night.

“Police are looking for a few friends of the suspects to assist investigation,” he told reporters after launching Ops Selamat 10/2017 which is held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration here today.

Yesterday, Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Hamzah Alias said police had recorded statements from 15 people, including one who recorded a video of the incident.

The case received public attention after a video recording of the incident became viral on the social media. — Bernama