Five Pasir Mas, Tumpat schools closed tomorrow due to floods

Army personnel are seen carrying young flood victims to SK Kuala Ping after Masjid Kampung Pasir Simpul was flooded yesterday. — Bernama picKOTA BHARU, Jan 8 — Five schools in Tumpat and Pasir Mas will be closed tomorrow as the flood situation has not improved in both districts.

Kelantan State Education Department in a statement said the closure involved three schools in Tumpat and two schools in Pasir Mas.

The schools are Sekolah Agama Bantuan Kerajaan (SABK) Nurul Huda Kajang Sebidang, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Simpangan and SK Bendang Pa' Yong in Tumpat and SABK Al Falah Siram and SK Bakong in Pasir Mas.

The closure is ither due to roads to the schools still flooded and unsafe for students and teachers, schools still inundated or the schools are being used as relief centres for flood victims.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR, three primary schools located on islands off Mersing began their school session for the year today.

The schools are SK Pulau Pemanggil, SK Pulau Tinggi and SK Pulau Sibu.

The schools had remained closed since Jan 1 after the Marine Department issued warning of big waves and prohibited small boats from operating thus preventing the school principals and teachers from getting to the islands.

In Kuala Terengganu State Education director Shafruddin Ali Hussin said only two primary schools will remain closed tomorrow as they were being used as relief centres.

He said the schools are SK Guntong dan SK Kampung Gemuroh in Kuala Nerus. — AFP