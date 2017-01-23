Five Orang Asli activists nabbed after Simpang Petei blockade dismantled

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The Kelantan Forestry Department has arrested five Temiar activists after dismantling their blockade at Simpang Petei near Gua Musang, Kelantan, lawyer and Orang Asli activist Siti Kasim said today.

In a Star Online report, Siti said the activists were from the different villages situated inside the Balah forest reserve.

“We only know five were arrested, that’s all,” Siti was quoted saying.

“Right now, what we know is that 22 cars of the Forestry Department have been out and now they are back at their office.

“We are not sure whether the boys are with them or not. As far as we know, there are still about 10 cars left inside, plus two lorries that haven’t come out yet,” she added, referring to the activists.

Siti said in a Facebook post on her profile that the Temiar activists would be taken either to Kota Baru or Pengkalan Chepa.

In November, 47 Orang Asli were arrested by the Kelantan Forestry Department and their three-month-old blockade and huts at Simpang Petei and the entry route to Pos Bihai, dismantled.

Just a month later, the Temiar activists had again erected a new barrier to keep loggers — legitimate and otherwise — out of the rainforest they call home.