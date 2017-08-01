Five new schemes for Armed Forces veterans is proof of government’s appreciation, says Hishammuddin

Defense Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein shakes hands with military veterans at the launch of the Malaysian Armed Forces Veteran Assembly at the MINES, Seri Kembangan, July 31, 2017. — Bernama picSERI KEMBANGAN, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s announcement of five new schemes for Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans in conjunction with the 2017 MAF Veterans Assembly today, proves the government’s appreciation for warriors who fought for the country.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the announcement was part of several incentives to veterans which will be announced gradually.

“I pledge to protect the veterans and their families welfare although I realize this is just a small effort compared to the veterans’ contributions and sacrifice all this years,” he told reporters when commenting on the prime minister’s announcement.

The five new schemes announced for MAF veterans include annual assistance for non-pensionable veterans and an annuity scheme.

Hishammuddin also denied allegations that the five new schemes announced for the veterans was ‘election candies’ to tackle voters for the 14th General Election (GE14).

“Such allegations already existed before this, not only during the general election period. Do not assume this efforts are to attract voters. The announcement will be continued despite the current uncertain economic situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said the ministry today had set up a call center which will be a communications channel specially for the veterans and families to channel their problems to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. — Bernama