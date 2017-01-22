Five nabbed over assault on lorry driver

Four men and a woman have been detained over an attack on a lorry driver in Ampang last week that was caught on video. — TODAY picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Four men and a woman have been detained over an attack on a lorry driver in Ampang last week that was caught on video.

According to Selangor deputy police chief Deputy Comm Mohamad Fuad Abdul Latiff, the arrests were made in Selangor and Negri Sembilan earlier today.

“We have identified at least one or two more people involved in the incident,” he was quoted as saying on The Star Online news portal.

“We know who their friends are, so I hope they will turn themselves in before we turn up at their houses.”

In the video that triggered uproar after it was circulated online, four men are seen assaulting the lorry driver, believed to be over an accident involving their Mercedes-Benz and the latter’s vehicle.

Mohamad Fuad said the woman was believed to have taken part in the attack off camera.

“Yes, we do not see her assaulting the victim in the video clip. But we have our reasons for her arrest as she is involved,” he said further in the report.

It was initially reported that the Mercedes-Benz belonged to a person with the title “Datuk”, but police later said this was untrue.