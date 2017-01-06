Last updated Friday, January 06, 2017 11:50 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Five Myanmar nationals killed in fight between countrymen

Friday January 6, 2017
09:18 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest moreZidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest more

Visiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh PrisonVisiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh Prison

Le Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powersLe Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powers

The Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversyThe Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Five Myanmar nationals were killed and two others injured in a fight last night between two groups of the countrymen at the Sri Serdang Industrial Park in Selangor, police said today.

Serdang Police acting chief Supt Lee Wai Leong said the incident happened at 10.25pm when one group was attacked by another armed with machetes.

The police had arrested seven Myanmar men to assist in the investigation, he said in a statement here.

He also said that police were looking for the others involved in the fight.

The five died of serious bodily injuries, he said.

Lee said the two injured people had been sent to hospital. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline