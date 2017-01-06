Five Myanmar nationals killed in fight between countrymen

Police said the incident happened at 10.25pm when one group was attacked by another armed with machetes. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Five Myanmar nationals were killed and two others injured in a fight last night between two groups of the countrymen at the Sri Serdang Industrial Park in Selangor, police said today.

Serdang Police acting chief Supt Lee Wai Leong said the incident happened at 10.25pm when one group was attacked by another armed with machetes.

The police had arrested seven Myanmar men to assist in the investigation, he said in a statement here.

He also said that police were looking for the others involved in the fight.

The five died of serious bodily injuries, he said.

Lee said the two injured people had been sent to hospital. — Bernama