Five-month jail each for six Colombians for having stolen property

PETALING JAYA, Jan 26 — Six men who were members of the ‘Latino Dago Housebreaking Gang’ including its leader Martinez Serrano Dagoberto were jailed five months each for possessing a stolen property belonging to a house sale agent.

Magistrate Atiqah Abd Karim@Husaini meted out the sentences on six Columbian nationals, Martinez, Fredy Ismael Rernal Gonzalez, Jose Aimando Rocha, Jeifry Rohas Romero, Jhon Alexander Rocha Lugo and Jorge Alexander Sabugai Pena.

The court imposed the punishment after the accused, aged 28 to 38 years, pleaded guilty on a charge of possessing the stolen property, namely, a name cardholder belonging to a 33-year-old woman at a hotel in Jalan Sultan Ismail here, at 3am on Sept 15 last year.

They were charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code which provided a maximum five-year jail or fine or both.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor, N. Sivasanghari urged the court to impose a heavy jail term taking into account the offence was committed in Malaysia.

The six, who were represented by counsel Iqhmal Syafiq Mohd Azmi, mitigated for a minimum jail sentence from the date of arrest claiming they had repented and promised not to repeat their offence.

On Oct 31 last year, they were all charged in the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court on a charge of being members of a planned crime gang, namely, ‘Latino Dago House Breaking Gang’ involving housebreaking cases and robbery in several states.

No plea was recorded from them because the offence was under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) which was under the jurisdiction of the High Court. — Bernama