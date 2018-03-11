Five Malaysian students involved in accident in Ireland

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that five Malaysian students studying at the National University of Ireland in Galway were involved in a road accident on Friday (March 9) while travelling from Letterkenney to Galway.

In a statement today, the Foreign Ministry said all the victims involved in the 6pm local time incident were rushed to the Mayo General Hospital in Castlebar for treatment.

“Three of the victims reportedly sustained minor injuries and were allowed to return home while two others were still receiving treatment,” it said.

However, both victims who were receiving treatment were reported to be stable.

The statement added that the ministry through its embassy in Dublin, Ireland would continue to monitor the condition of the victims and provide appropriate consular assistance. — Bernama