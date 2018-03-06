Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Five Malaysian NGOs submit memorandum to UN on Syria attack

Tuesday March 6, 2018
09:32 PM GMT+8

Tools

Malaysian Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) led by Amir Amsaa Alla Pitchay (fourth right) bring banners that feature atrocities against the Syrians before submitting a memorandum of protest at the office of the United Nations in Putrajaya, March 6, 2018. — Bernama picMalaysian Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) led by Amir Amsaa Alla Pitchay (fourth right) bring banners that feature atrocities against the Syrians before submitting a memorandum of protest at the office of the United Nations in Putrajaya, March 6, 2018. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, March 6 — Five Malaysian non-governmental organisations (NGO) today submitted a memorandum to the United Nations (UN) office in Malaysia here, demanding the UN put a stop to killing innocent civilians in eastern Ghouta, Syria.

Their spokesman, Amir Amsaa Alla Pitchay said the five NGO demanded the UN intervene and end the attack in Syria in the interest of civillians, especially women and children.

He was speaking to reporters after handing over the memorandum.

The five NGO were Ikatan Rakyat Insan Muslim Malaysia, Martabat Jalinan Muhibbah Malaysia, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Warisan Lebuh Tamil, Persatuan Kebajikan Majlis Madrasah Muslim Malaysia and Muslim Active Members.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was reported to have described the situation in Syria as “hell on earth” for the common people living there.

Last month, Israel carried out raids inside the war-torn country, claiming it attacked Iranian targets in Syria.

It was the most serious confrontation between Iran and Israel since Syria’s war began in 2011 and came amid growing alarm over Syrian Government offensives against rebel-held eastern Ghouta and Idlib. — Bernama

