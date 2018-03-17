Five individuals proclaimed as Selangor state dignitaries

The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today graced a proclamation ceremony to recognise five individuals as Orang Besar Istana, Orang Besar Daerah and Datuk Diraja Selangor at Istana Alam Shah here.

Also gracing the event were Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and the Raja Muda Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah.

At the ceremony, two individuals were proclaimed the Orang Besar Istana namely Tengku Musahidin Shah Tengku Abdul Samad Shah Alhaj with the title Tengku Seri Perkasa Diraja and Syed Haizam Hishamuddin Putra Jamalullail Alhaj Syed Anwar Jamalullail Alhaj with the title Engku Panglima Setia Diraja.

Datuk Emran Kadir was proclaimed Orang Besar Daerah with the title Datuk Orang Kaya Maha Bijaya Petaling, while two others, Datuk Mohd Effendi Abdullah and Datuk George Stewart LaBrooy, were declared as Datuk Diraja Selangor with the titles Datuk Kurnia Bakti Diraja and Datuk Setia Pekerti Diraja respectively.

The five state dignitaries also swore allegiance and signed the declaration of oath before being presented with a ‘keris panjang’ (long keris) by Sultan Sharafuddin.

According to Selangor traditions, the five of them must leave the state for seven days beginning today before returning for the ‘menjunjung duli’ ceremony.

Tengku Musahidin Shah, 34, the nephew of Sultan Sharafuddin, is one of the directors of Syarikat Ropequest Sdn Bhd, while Syed Haizam Hishamuddin Putra Jamalullail Alhaj, 34, is the trustee of the Raja Muda Selangor Foundation and the Selangor Youth Community.

Both of them were appointed and conferred the titles by Sultan Sharafuddin on July 1, 2016.

Emran, 69, who is the director of the Selangor Public Service Commission, was appointed as the Orang Besar Daerah Petaling on Oct 1, 2010.

Mohd Effendi, 56, who is the executive director (Capital Market) of Sedec Corporate Advisory Services Sdn Bhd and LaBrooy, the AREA Group chairman, were appointed on July 1, 2016. — Bernama