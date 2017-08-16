Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Five-day remand for DBKL manager, six contractors in MACC probe

Wednesday August 16, 2017
Tools

The Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court ordered a Kuala Lumpur City Hall manager and six contractors to be remanded for five days from August 16, 2017 to assist the MACC in the investigation of a corruption and abuse of power case. — Bernama picThe Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court ordered a Kuala Lumpur City Hall manager and six contractors to be remanded for five days from August 16, 2017 to assist the MACC in the investigation of a corruption and abuse of power case. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, Aug 16 — The Magistrate’s Court today issued an order for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to remand for five days a Kuala Lumpur City Hall manager and six contractors over an investigation into a case of corruption and abuse of power.

Magistrate Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin issued the order to enable the suspects, two of them women, aged between 37 and 57, to be investigated.

An MACC source said they were arrested at several locations in Shah Alam between 3 pm and 6 pm yesterday.

It is believed that the manager had solicited and received bribes monthly from the contractors since 2014, the source said.

“It is believed that the bribes were an inducement to reduce the deduction of claims on contact cleaning works undertaken by the contractors,” it added. — Bernama

