Fishmonger injured in sword attack at LKIM complex

BESUT, Feb 12 — A fishmonger suffered injuries on his left arm after he was slashed with swords by four men while on the way to the Fisheries Development Authority Malaysia (LKIM) complex here, this morning.

Besut district police chief, Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi said in the 9.30am incident the victim, 60, and his wife, in her 50s, were attacked by a group of men who alighted from a Proton Axia car, when they arrived at the complex.

“The victim’s son who happened to be at the complex area saw the incident and gave chase causing the car to skid at the entrance of the complex.

“However, the four suspects and the driver managed to escape,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Zamri said initial investigations revealed that the suspects were using fake car registration number on a stolen car.

“We are hunting the suspects based on their fingerprints found in the car and are confident of arresting them soon,” he added. — Bernama