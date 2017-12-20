Fishmonger claims trial to killing man in Sungai Petani

SUNGAI PETANI, Dec 20 — A fishmonger claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here today after he was charged with murdering a man early this month.

No plea was recorded from the accused, Muhammad Amirul Khairol, 19, who nodded his head when the charge was read before Magistrate Mohamad Farid Abd Latif.

According to the charge sheet, Muhammad Amirul was accused of killing Liu Chee Wei, 25, at Taman Arked near here at between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Dec 4.

The offence was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carried the death penalty upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Faraheen Yahya appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.

The court fixed Feb 21 next year for a mention of the case pending the post mortem and chemist reports. — Bernama