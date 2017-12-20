Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Malaysia

Fishmonger claims trial to killing man in Sungai Petani

Wednesday December 20, 2017
11:01 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Worry persists as Malaysia’s last female Sumatran Rhino refuses to eatWorry persists as Malaysia’s last female Sumatran Rhino refuses to eat

Haley warns US will note who backs anti-Jerusalem resolution at UNHaley warns US will note who backs anti-Jerusalem resolution at UN

Due to rules mix-up, US House must re-vote on tax billDue to rules mix-up, US House must re-vote on tax bill

The Edit: Having an active social life could lower diabetes risk, study saysThe Edit: Having an active social life could lower diabetes risk, study says

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

SUNGAI PETANI, Dec 20 — A fishmonger claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here today after he was charged with murdering a man early this month.

No plea was recorded from the accused, Muhammad Amirul Khairol, 19, who nodded his head when the charge was read before Magistrate  Mohamad Farid Abd Latif.

According to the charge sheet,  Muhammad Amirul was accused of killing Liu Chee Wei, 25, at Taman Arked near here at  between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Dec  4.

The offence was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carried the death penalty upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor  Nurul Faraheen Yahya appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.

The court fixed Feb 21 next year for a mention of the case pending the post mortem and chemist reports. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline