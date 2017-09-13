Fisherman pleads not guilty to attempted rape charge of Kiwi tourist

The fisherman who was arrested at his house in Bayan Lepas at 1.30am on September 8 was tested positive for methamphetamine. — iStock.com pic via AFPGEORGE TOWN, Sept 13 ― Fisherman Nor Azizi Abdul Razak was charged with the attempted rape of a 26-year-old New Zealand tourist in Tanjung Bungah here today.

According to The Star Online, the man, 28, was charged with committing the offence at 11.45am on September 3 near the beach, behind The Cove Condominium.

Sessions court judge Norsalha Hamzah had first set bail at RM20,000 but Nor Azizi pleaded with the court for a reduced bail.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Azura Zulkiflee requested a higher bail due to the seriousness of the charge.

Norsalha then set mention for October 13.

On September 8, the man was arrested at his house in Bayan Lepas at 1.30am and was tested positive for methamphetamine.