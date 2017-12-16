Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Fisherman missing in Pulau Kukup waters near Pontian

Saturday December 16, 2017
11:48 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Study reveals how some Malaysian women are silenced onlineStudy reveals how some Malaysian women are silenced online

US to renew Middle East peace efforts after ‘cooling off’ over JerusalemUS to renew Middle East peace efforts after ‘cooling off’ over Jerusalem

The Edit: Russo Brothers eye ‘It’ director for ‘Electric State’ adaptationThe Edit: Russo Brothers eye ‘It’ director for ‘Electric State’ adaptation

Four explosive claims against Uber in ex-employee’s letterFour explosive claims against Uber in ex-employee’s letter

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

JOHOR BARU, Dec 16 ― A fisherman is missing after falling overboard while out  fishing in Pulau Kukup waters near Pontian yesterday.         

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Johor Baru deputy director (Operations) Commander Haris Fadzillah Abdullah said Putra Aminurrashid Zaidi, 21, was with two colleagues when he lost his balance and fell overboard due to strong waves.

“We despatched a Search and Rescue team after being alerted about the incident at 6.45pm. The team is being assisted by the Marine Operations Force, Civil Defence, Fire and Rescue Department and local fishermen,” he said in a statement here today.

The SAR  mission is still ongoing. ― Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline