Fisherman missing in Pulau Kukup waters near Pontian

JOHOR BARU, Dec 16 ― A fisherman is missing after falling overboard while out fishing in Pulau Kukup waters near Pontian yesterday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Johor Baru deputy director (Operations) Commander Haris Fadzillah Abdullah said Putra Aminurrashid Zaidi, 21, was with two colleagues when he lost his balance and fell overboard due to strong waves.

“We despatched a Search and Rescue team after being alerted about the incident at 6.45pm. The team is being assisted by the Marine Operations Force, Civil Defence, Fire and Rescue Department and local fishermen,” he said in a statement here today.

The SAR mission is still ongoing.