First of its kind in Asia, Ipoh’s animation theme park to boost tourism

The park has over 40 attractions and is expected to open in June. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, May 6 — The Visit Perak Year 2017 campaign will have another attraction to shout about as the long-awaited Movie Animation Park Studios here will open on June 26.

First of its kind in Asia, the theme park is in the last phase of its RM520 million development.

Its director Ramelle Ramli said the park has more than 40 attractions and is expected to attract a million guests within its opening year.

“The major works are done but we still have some touch-ups and minor compliance works.

“We want to open the entire park at one go. Our opening day should coincide with the second day of Hari Raya so we hope for a lot of visitors.”

The theme park was planned for an opening in last June before it was postponed to December.

Ramelle said the delay was due to the management’s decision to enhance the park.

“There were challenges when we started the project but there have not been major shortcomings. I assure the public it is only to increase the entertainment value of the park.

“We have added attractions such as the Hyperspin, Asteroid Attack, Cartoon Factory, Smurf Life and the Wormhole Technologies.”

Built on a 21ha plot of land in Meru, the park has six zones housing 23 interactive attractions and 15 rides.

This includes Malaysia’s tallest drop tower ride, Megamind Megadrop, which rises 52m before dropping, the Croods Crazy Chase family roller-coaster and a laser-tag game with Casper the Friendly Ghost.

Ramelle said the park will have a positive impact on the ongoing Visit Perak Year 2017 campaign and should serve as an anchor for the state’s tourism industry.

He added the park should attract 700,000 to 800,000 visitors between the June opening and the end of year.

Ramelle said there are plans to introduce future development and major enhancements every three to four years to continue to attract visitors.

“With this anticipated visitor volume, the park will be a catalyst for Perak’s tourism industry and economy.

“We aren’t wasting time. We are promoting the park in tourism expos worldwide, including Thailand and the Middle East. We will also be at the World Travel Market at the end of the year.”

Ramelle said season passes purchased earlier will be valid for 12 months after the opening while single day passes will valid for three months.