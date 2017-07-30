First group of Malaysian Haj pilgrims arrives in Mecca

MAKKAH, July 30 — The first group of 278 Malaysian Haj pilgrims for the current season, which left the KL International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang at 5am today (Malaysian time), arrived at the King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah at 8am local time (1pm Malaysian time).

They were then transported in four buses to their place of accommodation at the Abraj AlJanadriyah Hotel here, which also housed the MeccaPilgrims’ Fund Board (Tabung Haji – TH) headquarters.

Awaiting their arrival were the Malaysian Haj delegation deputy head (welfare) Nurrin Anuwar Shamsuddin, Mecca TH senior officials and representatives of the haj handlers in Saudi Arabia, the Southeast Asia Muassasah and TH workers.

The Malaysian pilgrims arrived wearing the “ihram” and were scheduled to perform the umrah later in the evening.

The second flight carrying 420 Malaysian haj pilgrims from KLIA is scheduled to arrive in Mecca tonight.

Meanwhile, the first group of Malaysian Haj pilgrims which arrived in Madinah last July 24 is scheduled to leave for Meccaon August 2 or 3.

In all, there would be a total of 112 flights bringing 30,200 pilgrims from Malaysia, with the last flight to leave on August 26. — Bernama