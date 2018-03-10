First group of climbers ascend Mount Kinabalu this morning, reports Sabah Parks

On Thursday, Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun announced the suspension of all climbing activities on the mountain following the earthquake that struck RanauKOTA KINABALU, March 10 — The first group of Malaysian climbers ascended the 4,095-metre Mount Kinabalu at around 8.30am today after the climbing activity suspension was lifted today following a 5.2 magnitude earthquake on Thursday night.

Sabah Parks director Dr Jamili Nais said he met the group upon reaching Timpohon Gate, the starting point of the climb, after spending a night at Panalaban, the transit point at 3,272 metres above sea level. However, he was unable to ascertain the number of climbers,

“The weather has been calm and peaceful as it was last night. It is a good day to climb the mountain and soak up the view.

“I can assure you that the mountain had not been affected by the earthquake. There were no major damages and the resthouse at Panalaban is standing strong,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Jamili said he and 17 of his staff decided to put up a night at Panalaban after inspecting the mountain’s summit trail to assess the damages following the quake.

“We were pleased to find only minor damages that were repaired immediately,” he said, adding that the temperature at Panalaban last night was below 10 degrees Celcius.

A total of 239 people, including 130 climbers were at Panalaban during the incident and were brought down with the help of Mountain Search and Rescue (Mosar) personnel and mountain guides that same night.

No injuries or fatalities were reported following the quake. — Bernama