First flood casualty found in Johor

MUAR, Jan 26 — A search-and rescue (SAR) team led by police found Johor’s first flood casualty in a capsized boat incident at Kampung Tengah, Segamat early today.

Segamat district police chief, Supt. Raub Selamat said the body of the victim, identified as Mohd Fais Syafiq Hassan, 21, was found floating about 10 metres from the scene at 7.45am, after a SAR operation was launched at 7.00am.

“The body was identified through his identity card that was in his wallet, and his family has confirmed his identity,” he told Bernama today.

Raub said the body had been sent to Segamat Hospital. On Tuesday, on his way to Kampung Tengah from Jalan Pemuda to salvage his family’s belongings at their house due to the flood, Mohd Fais Syafiq was swept away by strong currents after the boat he was in with four others overturned when it grazed against two other boats.

Raub reminded the public to wear safety jackets to avoid similar incidents from recurring.

On another incident, he said police were still investigating the case of a 58-year-old man who went missing when riding his motorcycle at Ladang Palong Timur, Balai Badang Segamat, yesterday.

“We are investigating whether the victim drowned or was lost after he reportedly did not return home yesterday evening,” Raub said.

He said police received a report from the man’s wife yesterday and efforts to track the victim were underway. — Bernama