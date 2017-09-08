Firm: Uber leasing shows SPAD’s industry revamp just old wine in new skin

Big Blue Taxi founder Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail said the ‘Quick Ride’ scheme will hit taxi drivers' livelihood hard. KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — A new leasing scheme for ride-hailing service Uber will send the industry down the same path as taxis, said a cab firm owner critical of the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) for approving the model.

Big Blue Taxi founder Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail accused the commission of propagating the leasing system commonly used in the taxi industry even though it has pledged to eliminate this as part of its transformation plan for hire vehicles.

“What is this regulatory body (SPAD) trying to do? They tell one story to the cabbies and another to the ride-hailing companies.

“By allowing this scheme to take place, SPAD is throwing sand into taxi drivers' rice bowls,” he told a news conference.

Among the initiatives under the Taxi Industry Transformation Programme (TITP) announced in 2016 was to do away with the leasing system and allow taxi drivers to have individual titles, he noted.

“So why are they bringing back this leasing system again?

“Besides the daily rates for these cars are RM10 more than taxis and they have no permits like we taxi do,” he added.

With Uber Malaysia, Proton, Koperasi Pelaburan Amanah Berhad (KAPB) and Cartrade Group launching the new scheme through Quick Ride, Shamsubahrin said, the livelihood of taxi drivers will further be affected.

Under Quick Ride, Malaysians could lease a brand new Proton car for as low as RM45 a day with a RM1,000 deposit to be Uber drivers.

Noting that he was not against the ride-hailing company, Shamsubahrin said, this new initiative would put taxi drivers in the losing end indefinitely.

“It is as if the government and SPAD don't care about us and our families,” he said.