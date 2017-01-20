Last updated Friday, January 20, 2017 8:19 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Firemen free Teluk Gong man’s penis from bottle

Friday January 20, 2017
05:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Tech firm creates Trump monitor for stock marketsTech firm creates Trump monitor for stock markets

Couple who roughed up MBSA officer get more jail timeCouple who roughed up MBSA officer get more jail time

Six people found alive two days after avalanche hit Italian hotelSix people found alive two days after avalanche hit Italian hotel

British worker dies on Qatar 2022 World Cup siteBritish worker dies on Qatar 2022 World Cup site

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Telok Gong resident decided to use a mineral water bottle to empty his bladder but his penis got stuck. — AFP picThe Telok Gong resident decided to use a mineral water bottle to empty his bladder but his penis got stuck. — AFP picSHAH ALAM, Jan 20 — The need to urinate at 4am today turned out to be an unforgettable and painful experience for a 21-year-old man in Port Klang.

The Telok Gong resident decided to use a mineral water bottle to empty his bladder but his penis got stuck in the bottle and he had to endure an agonising 90 minutes before firemen freed him.

It took two teams of fire fighters from the Port Klang and Andalas fire and rescue stations to free him from his misery in 10 minutes by cutting off the bottle.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Mohd Sani Harul said the man, in his desperation, had used a hacksaw to cut the bottle but only hurt his penis which started to bleed badly.

The fire fighters responded after getting an emergency call at 5.25am, he said in a statement.

The relieved man is under treatment at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang, he added. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline