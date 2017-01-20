Firemen free Teluk Gong man’s penis from bottle

The Telok Gong resident decided to use a mineral water bottle to empty his bladder but his penis got stuck. — AFP picSHAH ALAM, Jan 20 — The need to urinate at 4am today turned out to be an unforgettable and painful experience for a 21-year-old man in Port Klang.

The Telok Gong resident decided to use a mineral water bottle to empty his bladder but his penis got stuck in the bottle and he had to endure an agonising 90 minutes before firemen freed him.

It took two teams of fire fighters from the Port Klang and Andalas fire and rescue stations to free him from his misery in 10 minutes by cutting off the bottle.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Mohd Sani Harul said the man, in his desperation, had used a hacksaw to cut the bottle but only hurt his penis which started to bleed badly.

The fire fighters responded after getting an emergency call at 5.25am, he said in a statement.

The relieved man is under treatment at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang, he added. — Bernama