Malaysia

Firefighters had little water to fight blaze at old folks’ home

By Kenneth Tee

Wednesday December 13, 2017
12:52 PM GMT+8

Four elder inmates and one Pakistani caretaker were killed in the 5am fire. ― Picture via Fire and Rescue DepartmentFour elder inmates and one Pakistani caretaker were killed in the 5am fire. ― Picture via Fire and Rescue DepartmentKAJANG, Dec 13 — Rescuers arriving at the scene of a burning elder care centre had to contend with a hydrant over 150m away and low water pressure before they could start fighting the blaze that eventually killed five people.

A Fire and Rescue Department worker at the scene said the pressure was so weak that they had to request for reinforcements.

“We had to call in a water tanker from Bangi because the pressure from the hydrant was low, probably due it being unused for a long time,” he said.

Four elder inmates and one Pakistani caretaker were killed in the fire.

Authorities investigating the incident are uncovering mounting irregularities with the centre, which has so far been confirmed to be missing both a business licence and the necessary permit from the Welfare Department.

The centre is also suspected to be owned and operated by Pakistani nationals.

