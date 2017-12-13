Firefighters had little water to fight blaze at old folks’ home

Four elder inmates and one Pakistani caretaker were killed in the 5am fire. ― Picture via Fire and Rescue DepartmentKAJANG, Dec 13 — Rescuers arriving at the scene of a burning elder care centre had to contend with a hydrant over 150m away and low water pressure before they could start fighting the blaze that eventually killed five people.

A Fire and Rescue Department worker at the scene said the pressure was so weak that they had to request for reinforcements.

“We had to call in a water tanker from Bangi because the pressure from the hydrant was low, probably due it being unused for a long time,” he said.

Authorities investigating the incident are uncovering mounting irregularities with the centre, which has so far been confirmed to be missing both a business licence and the necessary permit from the Welfare Department.

The centre is also suspected to be owned and operated by Pakistani nationals.