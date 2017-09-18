Fire suspects seen to loiter in park near tahfiz school

The park near the tahfiz school where the suspects used to hang out. — Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Residents of Datuk Keramat are familiar with the suspects in the tahfiz school fire, saying they regularly loiter in the nearby park and are known to be into drugs.

Laundry shop owner Nur Hayti Abdul Halim, 46, who lives across the school, said she recognised one of the suspects.

“The photos of the boys who were caught had gone viral and when I saw the pictures, I was shocked because I know of them,” she said.

Nur Hayti said she recalled one of the boys passing by her house with his friends several times.

“Word is that these boys have been involved in drugs for some time now,” she said.

“When we saw the news that the boys had set the school on fire ... it’s scary that boys this young did something like this.”

Living adjacent to Nur Hayti’s house is housewife Musliha Abdul Hamid, 38.

Although she does not know any of the suspects by name, she recognises their faces.

“I always see them heading to Taman Tasik Keramat on their bikes, five to seven of them at a time, as early as 6pm,” she said.

“The rumour in the neighbourhood is that the boys will hang out at the park until the wee hours of the morning. We don’t know what they were doing there,” she said.

Mosque caretaker Ahmad Tirmizi said they always had problems with teenagers breaking into the mosque compound.

“The front gates are locked after Isyak prayers at about 9pm and reopened for Subuh prayers at about 5am. We have spotted teenagers sleeping here many times,” he said.

Ahmad said there were times when he had to chase the boys out during Subuh prayers as sleeping was not allowed in the mosque.

He said there were also teenagers loitering around the park’s gazebo while revving their motorcycles after dark.

“It is possible they were sniffing glue or taking ganja there late at night,” he said.

A nurse in her mid-50s, who only wanted to be known as Khadijah, said she also recognised one of the suspects as a regular loiterer.

Khadijah said it was common to hear loud noises coming from the park late at night.

“I feel sorry for their parents, but whenever I pass by a few of them in the evening when I pick up my grandchild from the daycare centre, I am scared to even approach them,” she said.

Khadijah said she was not surprised to learn that some of the suspectswere as young as 11.

“These boys look up to the older ones, yet they are being led astray. I can only imagine the heartbreak their families will go through if they really were behind the fire,” she said.

Another resident, who declined to be named, said it was time the authorities, especially the police, carried out a crackdown in the neighbourhood.

He said they should go after those guilty if young people were being supplied with drugs.