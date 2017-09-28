Fire razes fourteen houses in Tuaran

KOTA KINABALU Sept 28 — Fourteen 14 houses were destroyed in a fire in Kampung Penimbawan, Tuaran near here today.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said, however, there were no loss of lives in the incident.

“Ten firemen in two fire engines rushed to the location after receiving a call at about 2.40pm and we managed to bring the flame under control at about 3.55pm,” said the statement.

According to the statement, the cause of fire and estimated losses were still being investigated. — Bernama