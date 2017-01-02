Fire destroys nine houses in Tawau

TAWAU, Jan 2 — Nine temporary houses at Lorong Ibu Norati, Batu 2 Jalan Apas, were destroyed in a fire here this afternoon.

Tawau Fire and Rescue Department chief Ismail Ismaidi said a distress call was received at 3.08pm this afternoon and five fire engines and two multipurpose vehicles, together with 31 fire fighters arrived at the scene at about eight minutes later.

“When the fire fighters arrived at the scene, the fire was at its peak but they managed to bring it under control at about 4pm with the help of the police, the Civil Defence Force team and villagers,” he said in a statement here today.

Ismail said based on preliminary information received, the department believe the fire was caused by a gas stove that was on and left unattended.

“However, forensic officers are still investigating the exact cause but there was no casualties or injuries reported in the incident,” he said. — Bernama