Fire destroys four factory buses, causing RM1m loss

KULIM, Jan 24 — A fire destroyed four factory buses and damaged a factory van of a company handling the factory bus service in Taman Tiram Indah, Lunas, here, incurring loss estimated at almost RM1 million.

The owner of the company, in his 50s, who declined to be identified, said the fire occurred at about 3am.

“I was informed that the fire may have started from the electrical wiring of a bus but we will know after the investigation by the fire and rescue service,” he said to Bernama.

Kulim Hi-Tech Fire and Rescue station chief assistant superintendent Mohd Aziz Abdullah said the station was alerted to the fire at 3.16am and its fire-fighters were assisted by several others from the Kulim station.

“The fire-fighters arrived to see four factory buses and one of several vans on fire. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained, whether it was arson or otherwise,” he said.

Mohd Azizi said the fire destroyed 95 per cent of the buses and 15 per cent of the van. — Bernama