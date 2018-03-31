Fire destroys 41 motorcycles in Butterworth

Fire ripped through an open car park destroying 41 motorcycles at Wisma Telaga Air. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/IPD Seberang Perai UtaraBUTTERWORTH, March 31 — Fire ripped through an open car park destroying 41 motorcycles at Wisma Telaga Air, Jalan Telaga Air here, early this morning.

Four cars which were parked beneath the flats were also damaged in the blaze.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department operations officer PBK II Abdul Majid Osman said an engine from the Butterworth Fire and Rescue Station was rushed to the scene when the department was alerted of the incident at 2.52am.

“The motorcycles were completely destroyed while the four cars were partially damaged,” he said in a statement here today.

No casualties were reported and the cause of fire and losses incurred were being investigated, he added.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said so far no witnesses have come forward and the area was not installed with closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

“We appeal to witnesses with information about the fire to come forward to facilitate investigations,” he said. — Bernama