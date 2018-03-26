Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Fire destroys 10 shop lots in Cameron Highlands

Monday March 26, 2018
10:06 AM GMT+8

IPOH, March 26 — A row of 10 shop lots, including one used as a museum, was destroyed in a fire in  Sungai Burung, in the Cameron Highlands, last night.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department fire superintendent (Zone 3) Shahrulnizam Nasir said a team was sent to the location after receiving a distress call at 10.16 pm yesterday.

There were 16 shops in the building block, but swift action of firemen prevented the fire from spreading to the remaining six shops, he said, adding that there was no report of a casualty in the incident.

The department was investigating the cause of the fire and losses incurred. — Bernama

