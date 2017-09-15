Fire Dept urges public to report hazardous tahfiz schools for fire checks

Rescue workers at the religious school Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah after a fire broke out in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― The Fire and Rescue Department has made a public call for information and details regarding all tahfiz schools nationwide so it can conduct a fire safety inspection.

The call was made through the department’s official social media pages today, following the deadly predawn fire at a tahfiz school here yesterday morning which killed 23 people.

“We urge the people and parents who have children studying in religious schools to provide information to us for us to conduct fire safety inspection,” the department said.

The department is asking for the name, address and contact number for the schools.

Those with relevant information can contact the department via its Facebook page, its Twitter page, and also via e-mail and telephone.

The department had last month expressed concern about fire safety standards at many unregistered tahfiz schools in the country.

There are reportedly over 600 privately run, unregistered tahfiz schools nationwide, and the safety standards in the premises has been repeatedly questioned.