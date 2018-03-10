Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Fire Dept sends chopper to rescue injured man near Gerik

By SYLVIA LOOI

Saturday March 10, 2018
09:44 PM GMT+8

A helicopter was sent to airlift a man who slipped and fell off Gunung Kenderong. — Picture courtesy of PDRMA helicopter was sent to airlift a man who slipped and fell off Gunung Kenderong. — Picture courtesy of PDRMGERIK, March 10 — The Fire and Rescue Department summoned the services of a helicopter to rescue a man who slipped and fell while descending Gunung Kenderong here.

Operations chief Azizul Aswad Asaris said the victim had fallen as he was coming down the mountain following an expedition.

“We received a distress call at 11.30am and managed to locate him at 4.22pm,” he said.

The department’s air unit was then summoned to airlift the victim.

“We managed to bring him down at 5.38pm and he was handed over to an ambulance where he was rushed to Gerik Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

District police chief Superintendent Ismail Che Isa, meanwhile, said the victim had been identified as Muhammad Arip Mohammad Isa, 20, from Kampung Air Ganda here.

“The victim was brought down with a bucket,” he said.

“He sustained injuries to his head but his condition is stable,” he added.

