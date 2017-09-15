Fire Dept says will notify police if foul play detected in tahfiz school fire

Rescue workers at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Kuala Lumpur after a fire broke out in the wee hours of the morning, September 14, 2017. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will work closely with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) if foul play is detected in the fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah school in Jalan Keramat Ujung here early yesterday.

JBPM director-general Datuk Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim said they were currently investigating from the point of negligence and technicality and the investigation was expected to take two to three weeks.

“We are in the midst of identifying the actual cause of fire from various angles, including by recording statements from the premises owner, survivors and witnesses at the scene.

“If any elements of treason or foul play detected, we will submit a report to the PDRM for further investigation,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

The 5.15am fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah school resulted in the deaths of 21 students and 2 teachers after they were trapped in the building that had grilles on the door and windows.

According to Director of the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Khirudin Drahman, initial investigation into the fire at the school found that it was not caused by a short circuit.

He said the forensic findings and the Energy Commission confirmed that the electricity circuit from the school building’s main switch was in good condition. ― Bernama