Fire Dept: Research officer lost in Sabah forest reserve found safe

KINABATANGAN, Sept 3 — A research officer from the Sabah Forest Department (JPS) who was lost in the Deramakot Tongod Forest Reserve since Tuesday was found safe by the search and rescue team today.

An official from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Operations Centre, Agustavia Joe Guasi said MA Tajudin Mustapha, 44, was found at about 11 am at Kilometer 6 Jalan Grabel by the JPS staff who were involved in the search and rescue (SAR) operation.

He said the JPS staff had taken the victim to the Operations Control Centre and arrived at 11.45 am.

“Tajudin was later examined and treated by the medical team present at the centre while the other members of the search and rescue team were directed to return to the control centre,” he said.

He said the SAR team comprised 27 JPS staff, 11 Fire and Rescue Personnel and 12 members of the General Operations Force.

Tajudin was reported missing after having been separated from the group of staff from the department while carrying out inventory work in the forest. — Bernama