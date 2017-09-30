Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Fire Dept issues 144 notices to tahfiz schools, orphanages over safety negligence

Saturday September 30, 2017
07:45 AM GMT+8

Noh Omar said the issuance of the notice was the result of inspections conducted on 213 tahfiz schools and orphanages nationwide. — Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul RahmanNoh Omar said the issuance of the notice was the result of inspections conducted on 213 tahfiz schools and orphanages nationwide. — Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul RahmanTANJONG KARANG, Sept 30 — A total of 144 notices have been issued by the Fire and Rescue Department on 76 tahfiz schools and orphanages for failing to comply with safety standards set.

Minister of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Tan Sri Noh Omar said the issuance of the notice was the result of inspections conducted on 213 tahfiz schools and orphanages nationwide.

“Owners of tahfiz schools and orphanages must comply with the notice order and if they fail to do so they can be fined or jailed upon conviction.

“This inspection began on Sept 23 and the department is expected to complete it nationwide within a month," he told reporters after visiting eight tahfiz scools and orphanages in the district here today.

Also present was Fire and Rescue director general Datuk Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim. — Bernama

